ATLANTA — Members of the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta are fighting a policy that would drastically limit the number of refugees allowed in the United States.

The Episcopal Church of Atlanta is hosting a "Week of Action for Refugees" where a consortium of local parishes have joined together to form the Diocesan Refugee Advocacy Consortium.

The Consortium's mission is to advocate for refugees as an act of faith, according to their website.

The White House is weighing an option that would reduce overall refugee admissions - possibly lowering the cap to 15,000 or lower, according to NBC.

Members of the Episcopal Diocese told 11Alive that an immigration determination could be announced on or before Oct. 1, which is the first day of the federal government’s fiscal year.

Associate Rector at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Jenna Strizak told 11Alive that her faith compels her to advocate for refugees.

“I think we have a moral imperative as Christians and particularly people of faith to welcome those who are persecuted and be a neighbor to those in need,” she said.

People gathered in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Thursday afternoon and wrote postcards to political elites such as Senator Johhny Isakson, Senator John Lewis and Representative Lucy McBath calling for accountability and policy change.

“They [refugees] are people who are in need,” one of the postcards read.

“The administration [Trump administration] is strongly considering making the refugee determination zero. That means that no refugees would be allowed in the United States next year. That’s heartbreaking,” Amy Fairchild-Haer Senior Program Director of Immigration Services with Catholic Charities said.

“We, as Americans, should be welcoming those who have suffered so much,” she said.

The Week of Action for refugees will culminate with the Rally for Resettlement: A Solidarity Event for Refugees and Agencies at the Clarkston International Bible Church.

