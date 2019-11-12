ATLANTA — They came. They saw. They skated.

When 'Skater Claus,' Mark Condit arrived at the Trestletree Village Apartment complex last Saturday, there were people already waiting for skateboards.

The inaugural community event for his non-profit, Boards 4 Kids, hosted the 'Skater Claus' giveaway for underprivileged children in the Ormewood apartment complex.

Having relied primarily on social media to get the word of the event out, Condit was cautiously optimistic about the turnout. Turns out, he needn't have worried at all.

“The flyer said that we were going here at noon to serve lunch and we got here at eleven to start setting up. There were already people here," Condit told My East Atlanta News.

Recipients of 'Skater Claus' skateboard giveaway

The event was scheduled from noon until around 4 pm on Saturday. However, by about 1:30 pm, all 40 skateboards along with helmets & protective pads were already handed out.

Condit himself started a 'waiting list,' taking the names of parents & children who missed out, promising to get them a skateboard before Christmas.

The parking lot where the event was held was littered all age and skill level of skateboarder. Skateboarding tutorials were overseen by Condit himself or one of his students. There was even a portable skating 'rail,' on-site to allows those more advanced skaters the opportunity to do or teach tricks.

Condit did not have another event on the immediate horizon but following the success of 'Skater Claus,' he was eager to explore his options.

For more information about the Condit, read a full interview here.

