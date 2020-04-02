ATLANTA — Residents from East Atlanta Village and Reynoldstown came together to celebrate the community in a unique way on Saturday, Feb 2.

The staff of Burgess-Peterson Academy along with the PTA organized a community fundraiser called ‘Taco Bout a Party’ as a way of encouraging community engagement and celebrating the progress BPA has achieved for the course of the past couple of years.

“When we were planning this event two, three months ago, we said if we had 100 people, we’d feel like this was a big success,” said Burgess-Peterson Academy Principal, David White.

The ‘Taco 'Bout a Party’ was the first of its kind for BPA and was attended by more than 500 guests.

Taco'Bout a Party’ event at Burgess-Peterson Academy in East Atlanta Village

The highly successful function included all the mouth-watering tacos guests could eat, a silent auction that consisted of approximately 60 gifts and services provided to a large degree by local businesses.

There was even a dance party in the school’s band room hosted by local DJs, DANCE.EAV.

The highlight of the evening was Principal White getting ‘slimed’ on the auditorium stage by students and staff as one of the grand prizes of the raffle.

