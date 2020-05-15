Out of 87 residents at Roselane Health and Rehab Center in Marietta, 81 recently tested positive for COVID-19.

EAST COBB, Ga. — Many parts of Georgia are still dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19, and Cobb County is no exception. According to the most recent stats from the Georgia Dept. of Community Health (DCH), 81 of the 87 residents at Roselane Health and Rehab Center in Marietta have tested positive for the disease associated with the novel coronavirus.

“Of those residents, four have recovered, 66 are being cared for at the center, and five are being treated at the hospital,” Annaliese Impink, Chief Experience Officer at SavaSeniorCare Consulting LLC, said Thursday.

As of May 14, 23 employees tested positive for the virus. According to the state, seven residents have died.

The Roselane website, however, tells a very different story. The homepage includes “Daily COVID-19 Updates,” stating the figures are updated daily at 5 p.m. As of Friday afternoon, the site still showed 39 total cases of COVID-19, less than half of what’s being reported by the DCH.

In a statement sent to 11Alive on Thursday, Impink said the top priority is the health and safety of the residents and staff. She said significant measures are being taken, including:

Providing appropriate PPE, taking heightened precautions and adhering to protocols outlined by the Center for Disease Control.

Before every shift, we assess the health of our staff and screen all staff members for respiratory illness, which includes a temperature check.

We are also restricting visitation at this time based on guidance from the CDC and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“We are working closely with the health authorities to follow their guidance and will continue to be transparent with all information released to the authorities, family members and the wider public, while maintaining the dignity and privacy of each of our residents,” Impink said. “We appreciate the continued support of the long-term care community, and the agencies and associations that support us in our efforts.”

Roselane Health and Rehab Center is not the only facility in Cobb County seeing a high percentage of COVID-19 cases. According to DCH, Woodland Ridge Senior Living in Smyrna has 23 COVID-positive residents out of 44, plus six deaths. The stats also show that seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.



According to the updated stats from DCH, PruittHealth of Marietta has 88 COVID-positive cases but only 77 residents. 11Alive reached out to PruittHealth about these numbers, but there was no response as of Friday afternoon.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

Want more East Cobb news? Follow us on Facebook.