Three people shot when argument turns violent

A Smyrna man has been charged with 8 felonies following a gun battle in Marietta.

EAST COBB, Ga. — Marietta police say an argument led to gunfire earlier this week.

According to a release from the Marietta Police Department, the argument turned violent around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in front of the Dollar King business at 1869 Cobb Parkway South.

Police say 28-year-old James Jessie Rodriguez of Smyrna “made verbal threats to shoot multiple individuals he knew, while driving next to them on Cobb Parkway. The victims of those threats drove to the Dollar King business and exited their vehicle.”

According to the release, the victims of the threats told 36-year-old Roland Thomas of Fairburn, who was standing in front of the business, what had happened as they all watched Rodriguez exit his truck with a silver handgun in his hand. The release goes on to state Thomas pulled his own handgun and fired one round at Rodriguez, striking him in his torso. “Rodriguez then began firing his handgun into the front of the business, striking Thomas in the arm as well as a bystander.”

That bystander, who was hit in the torso, was 33-year-old Angel Collado of Doraville, the release states. All the victims were taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where Thomas was treated and released from medical care. According to the release, Collado and Rodriguez are still being treated for their injuries. Once he’s released, Rodriguez will be charged with eight felonies including Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault. The release states he will be booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, once he’s released from medical care. Based on the evidence, charges are not being sought against Thomas.