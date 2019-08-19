MARIETTA, Ga. — Benny and Sue Robinson got married in 1963. They opened their coin shop the same year. The marriage is still going strong, but they have decided to end their relationship with the Marietta Square coin shop.

On Monday, August 19, 2019, the Robinson's were doing their final inventory as they prepared to pass the ownership to local con collector and dealer Mark Thompson.

"We've known we were gonna have to shut it down one time. It's gonna be hard. It's been my life for a long, long time," Benny Robinson said.

They have seen a stream of customers and well-wishers in the last few days. People who had heard about the Robinson's leaving.

"That's what I'm going to miss so much, the intermingling with the customers we've had for 40 years," Sue Robinson said.

Robinson's Coins opened in Town and Country Shopping Center on Roswell Road in Marietta in 1963 with a small counter in a pet shop.

"We had a few coins and very little money," Benny said.

Thompson said he plans to keep the Robinson name, but there will be a few changes along the way. Those plans are still being made.

For the Robinsons', they will plan their next steps soon, but they think it will include a cruise.

Want more Marietta news? Like us on Facebook.

***

Cobb offers cooking class for refreshing food on scorching days

Marietta superintendent donates his $10K bonus to college-bound seniors

With recess on the decline, metro Atlanta school gets creative with interactive playground