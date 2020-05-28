New car wash business offers free hands-free washes for grand opening

Caliber Car Wash is opening a new location in Mableton, and car washes are being offered at no charge for the first few days.

MABLETON, Ga. — A new express car wash is opening in the area, and Cobb County is the site for the first location in Georgia. Caliber Car Wash will open on June 2 at the corner of Floyd and Fontaine Road in Mableton. According to a news release, this is the company’s fifth location in the southeast with plans to expand into Chamblee and Columbus later this year.

“We’re excited to open our first Cobb County location in Mableton,” Mac McCall, a spokesperson for Caliber Car Wash, said. “These are unprecedented times, and we’re honored to provide the three things we know – convenient locations, jobs, and clean cars.”

The new location, which will employ 14 to 18 people year-round, will offer single and limitless wash packages, according to the release. It goes on to state the company also provides complimentary vacuums, air fresheners, cleaners and detailing air with every wash.

“Our goal is to provide you with all the tools you need to get a Caliber clean,” McCall said. “With our limitless wash plans, our customers get a premier service at a premier value.”

In celebration of the opening, the new location in Mableton will offer free car washes from June 2 to 6. According to the release, the hands-free tunnels offer a safe way to get out of the house, and as an “essential business,” the wash is taking extra precautions to follow CDC and local guidance to keep customers and employees safe. Because of this, the release continues, some of the free detailing tools and high-touch areas may not be available during the opening.

“We look forward to making the Mableton community’s lives a little easier by offering quick, quality washes with state-of-the-art technology that leaves customers with more money in their pocket and more time to spend living their lives,” McCall said. “And most of all, we hope everyone leaves with a smile and some next-level shine.”

Want more Cobb County news? Follow us on Facebook.