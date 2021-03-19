Cobb County Schools to let families pick between in-person or virtual learning for fall

Cobb Schools will offer a virtual option for the 2021-2022 school year after finding some kids are thriving in the online format

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County School District is giving families a choice when it comes to where their children will learn this fall: attend in-person or online.

According to a statement from the school district, Cobb Schools will offer a virtual option for the 2021-2022 school year, saying some kids are doing well in the online format.

“There are students and teachers who are thriving in the online learning environment," CCSD Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said in a release. "So, it is incumbent to us to provide the opportunities that allow each student to succeed. Although we are anticipating that most Cobb students will return to face-to-face in August, online learning will continue to be an option for Cobb students and families for the long-term."

According to the district, the majority of students are anticipated to return to face-to-face learning in August, but Cobb will also offer a five-day-week online option for K-12 students. Student, teacher and parent feedback played a role in the decision.

Over the past year, Cobb’s team of educators have listened and learned. They have been working tirelessly to develop plans for the next school year that will continue to provide high-quality learning aligned with Georgia's rigorous standards in a sustainable way that supports all students, in all learning environments. Feedback from students, teachers, and parents have all helped to inform the best way for teachers to teach and for students to learn in 2021-2022 and beyond.