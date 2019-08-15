EAST COBB, Ga. — Cold Foods for Hot Days – that was the theme of Wednesday’s cooking class in the Cobb County Senior Wellness Center, and it happened to fall just one day after triple-digit heat showed up in Atlanta.

“With the heat that we've been experiencing recently, it's nice to figure out what can we do in the cold food section,” Jatunn Gibson, Director of Cobb County Senior Services, said. “Maybe you don't need heat to do this, but you can still have a real healthy meal.”

The educational cooking classes are held weekly. Attendees have a chance to interact with the chef, then sample the food.

“It's also educating nutritionally,” Gibson said. “So the seniors learn how to cook healthy meals, they have fun with it, and classes fill up very fast. We have calendars to share when we're having those events, so it's good if you get in early.”

To learn more, click here.

Want more East Cobb news? Like us on Facebook.

***

Coca-Cola announces holiday versions of favorite drinks

Changes made to Marietta City Schools free lunch program

Chick-fil-A officially adds Mac & Cheese to menu