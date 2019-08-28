EAST COBB, Ga. — It’s almost that time of year again! Time to eat your way through the county. Cobb Restaurant Week returns September 14 through 21, and 18 local restaurants are already signed up to participate.

“Cobb County Restaurant Week is 11 years old,” Holly Quinlan, President and CEO of Cobb Travel and Tourism, said. “So we have a long history of celebrating restaurants in our community, chef-driven local flair that just makes all of the great restaurants shine and really showcase what they have to offer.”

She says restaurant week gives locals a chance to support the dining community by exploring the newest restaurants and hitting up old favorites.

“It's also a great opportunity for restaurants to showcase maybe new menu items that they're looking to feature and get some feedback,” Quinlan said. “It is free to get in, and then you select off of their prefixed menu and pay at the end of the meal.”

Quinlan says there are no passes to buy, coupons to carry or cards to punch. You simply attend the restaurant of your choice during Cobb Restaurant Week, and select from special three-course brunch, lunch, and dinner menus, ranging from $15 to $35.

“People love restaurant week, and what's not to love,” Quinlan said. “So it's been incredibly well-received, year after year.”

For a list of participating restaurants, CLICK HERE.

