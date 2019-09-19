COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s happened before, and it happened again – students in the Cobb County School District graduated at a higher rate, in comparison to other areas across Georgia. In fact, Cobb’s graduation rates rival most areas of metro Atlanta. To top it off, four schools in Cobb County posted graduation rates above 96 percent – Lassiter High School, Harrison High School, Walton High School, and Pope High School.

“Using data to make decisions on how to best serve each student has led to a continued increase in the number of students who graduate,” Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said. “We are also succeeding at a faster rate when compared to the state graduation rate.”

Want more Cobb County news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED:

A League of the Their Own | Special game pits ‘pros vs joes’

‘I was a victim, now I’m a survivor’

Sterigenics president meets with Cobb commissioners, explains small 2018 leaks