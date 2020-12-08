East Cobb fitness studio puts a new ‘spin’ on exercise classes

Cyclebar East Cobb began holding outdoor spin classes for it members.

EAST COBB, Ga. — Several months ago, when the pandemic first started shutting things down, brick-and-mortar businesses like gyms were among the first causalities.

Cyclebar East Cobb was no exception.

Forced to close its doors due to COVID-19 social-distancing protocols, it was over two months before the popular fitness studio, located in the Parkaire Landing shopping center, a few doors down from Kroger, was able to reopen.

Upon reopening, the owners of Cyclebar East Cobb were faced with the dichotomy of members who were eager to get back into the gym, and a strong contingent that were still apprehensive about doing an intense "spin" workout indoors.

“They're such a supportive community behind us, and everybody really rallies around each other here, and I think everybody's just really grateful to see each other again,” Cyclebar-East Cobb co-owner and class instructor Kirsten Rickers told My East Cobb News.

In a spark of inspiration, Cyclebar decided to contact the Paraire Landing property managers to arrange for an unorthodox type of class.

The final result? Relocating approximately 20 exercise bikes from their studio outside to their parking lot, in order to address social-distancing guidelines and hopefully nullify concerns about contagion.

“We noticed that there were quite a few people who were not comfortable really in an indoor environment for a workout,” admitted Lee Oesterling, Cyclebar-East Cobb co-owner. “So, we put that idea out there - let's try to move some classes outside - and it kind of took off from there."

The outdoor spin classes have been operating early mornings for the past couple of weeks, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

For more information about the Cyclebar-East Cobb fitness studio, visit their website.