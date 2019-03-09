EAST COBB, Ga. — If you’re looking to make new contacts in Cobb County, head over to

J. Christopher’s in the Woodlawn Square Shopping Center on a Tuesday morning at 7:30.

“We're not just business people,” RuthE Levy said. “We have developed friendships over these years and we have a lot of fun together. So it's friendship and business all at the same time.”

Levy is the scribe for the weekly networking group known as TONIC (Tuesday Open Networking In Cobb). She’s been involved with the weekly meetings for more than 10 years.

“The biggest goal is to create friendships and relationship so that we can better understand each other's businesses and develop trust that will ultimately lead to business referrals,” Levy said. “We feed each other business, so it's really good.”

The group is open to everyone, and there’s no need to sign up ahead of time.

“[People] just show up, and the more they attend, the more they get to speak in terms of having a 5 or 10-minute presentation which is an opportunity to highlight their business,” Levy said. “The presentations are very seldom the same, so you have to pay attention to find out who's doing what and how things are changing.”

She says the weekly has shown to be beneficial, as it allows locals to constantly meet and network with other professionals.

“Each one of us has a Rolodex of 1,500 or 1,000 people that we know in the local area that need various services at any given time,” Levy said. “It helps us get to know each other as businesses and know what resources are available in the community that we can use for ourselves and recommend to our customers.”

