East Cobb Senior Center renamed in memory of Tim Lee

EAST COBB, Ga. — The East Cobb Senior Center will now be known as the Tim Lee Senior Center. Cobb County commissioners unanimously approved the decision Monday night.

“Because of his passion for seniors and some of the programs and the things that he started, in his tenure here, for seniors and was a huge advocate for seniors, I thought it was appropriate that we name the East Cobb Senior Center for Tim Lee,” District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said. “He was just very passionate for seniors. He actually started programs, Aging by Design, and different programs through our senior centers.”

In order for a building to be named after someone, certain criteria has to be met.

“In this case, he was an elected official, and he had to be out of office for two years prior to the naming, which he was. It's been three years,” Birrell said. “So many years of service, which he more than met, and he's deceased.”

Lee, who died in late September following a battle with cancer, became the District 3 commissioner in 2002, then became chairman in 2010. One of his most notable achievements was bringing SunTrust Park to Cobb County.

The name change was just approved Monday night, so it may be a few weeks before the signage reflects the new name.

“The sign out front will be changed at some point,” Birrell said. “We can do, not a ribbon-cutting, but a name recognition ceremony or something. In the lobby, we will probably do a plaque that says it's named for Tim D. Lee.”

