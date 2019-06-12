Glory Haus in Cobb County is known by many as a home décor gift company, and for good reason. The retailer, which was started 12 years ago by four friends in Marietta, has thousands of items for sale in stores and online. But there’s more to the local company than meets the eye.

“It’s designed by local artists and then manufactured in China and India, Glory Haus owner, Molly Holm, said. “India is a factory that we own and we have hired women from India that are otherwise unemployed. We started with 14 women, and we now have 150 that make all of our stuff. They're usually handicapped or couldn't get a job otherwise, so it's something we're really proud of. It's our fair-trade factory in India. We also manufacture a lot of stuff here in our corporate office. It's called Repurposed on Purpose, so we take things that MUST Ministries gives us and then we repurpose them. We make jewelry, shirts, pillows, and dog collars out of all that fun stuff.”

The bulk of Glory Haus workers are located in India. Only about 30 people are employed locally, Holm says, but everyone has a common goal.

“Our mission states that art would be something more meaningful that it would hang on your wall, that it would bring hope and truth into people's lives,” she said. “So we are a company that's hoping to spread inspiration and hope to people's houses.”

Glory Haus is having it’s annual fall sale this weekend, and Holm says this is one for the record books.

“This is the biggest one we've ever had,” Holm said. “We are doing a major clean out, major remodel, and we are selling a ton of stuff at great prices.”

The sale runs Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 560 Webb Industrial Drive in Marietta.

