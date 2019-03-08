EAST COBB, Ga. — According to county records, Cobb County has grown by nearly 10 percent in the past decade, and the area continues to become more culturally diverse. In honor of the many unique influences, an international festival has been planned for Saturday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jim R. Miller Park Event Center.

“I think people have a lot of pride in their culture and a lot of interest in learning about others,” Lisa Cupid, the district 4 commissioner, said. “Sometimes, with the hustle and bustle of work or going to school day to day, we don't get a chance to really learn about one another and learn about the deep backgrounds we have her. So this gives us that opportunity to meet our neighbor a little bit more, to learn about cultures a little bit more and just take some pride in the different aspects of our community.

The event, which has been in the planning process since last year, costs nothing to attend.

“We are free,” Cupid said. “You can just walk in the door and have a great time. You do have to pay for your food or any items you're interested in, but other than that, come out and enjoy.”

Attendees can expect food representing different parts of the world, an international beer garden, and live entertainment from start to finish.

“There will be performances throughout the day about every 30 minutes from all different nationalities here, and we have two stages - one outside and one inside,” Cupid said. “So there will be a lot for people to see.”

