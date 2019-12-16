Local botanical garden hosts winter-themed children’s activities

Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw hosted it’s “Garden Stories” season finale on Friday, despite weather that made the gardens inaccessible.

“We like to be outdoors when possible, but it's raining today so it makes it kind of a challenge,” Mark Wolfe, environmental education and communications manager for Smith-Gilbert Gardens, said. “But the show must go on, so we bring it indoors.”

Garden Stories is one of many events that allows people, in this case, kids, to get actively involved.

“It is part of our Environmental Education Department, so we do field trips, we do scout programs, a lot of different things,” Wolfe said. “Garden Stories is kind of its own animal. It's a stand-alone thing, and we have a lot of fun with it. It's volunteer-led, so the readers are volunteers, the craft folks are volunteers. It's a great way to kind of build community.”

WXIA

Children are read to at the event which also offers arts and crafts. It’s an opportunity for the kids to learn while still have fun.

“We don't talk about global warming and all the hot-button environmental issues,” Wolfe joked. “We're just having fun outside and learning about different things. Today, we're talking about winter and they'll do a little craft associated with winter, so it will be a good time.”

He says the attendance numbers typically fluctuate based on the weather and the time of year.

WXIA

“In the summertime – spring, summer, and fall - we have as many as 30 in attendance,” Wolfe said. “So it swings quite a bit. Beautiful day, we have a lot of people. Rainy today, it's a little slower.”

This was the final Garden Stories of the season. It will return in May and be held every other Friday.

Want more East Cobb news? Follow us on Facebook.

RELATED:

Marietta police benefitting from new workout facility

Metro Atlanta city named most generous in America

Teen pedestrian in critical condition after Cobb County hit-and-run