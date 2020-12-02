EAST COBB, Ga. — On Wednesday, the Marietta City Council will discuss two ordinances, both of which would ban smoking and vaping in public areas. According to the agenda, which was posted online Tuesday, the first ordinance would ban smoking in outdoor eating areas. The second ordinance would ban smoking on sidewalks, streets, and alleyways throughout the downtown square.

No specific areas have been chosen yet, but those conversations are expected to happen soon. If the ordinances are adopted, Marietta will be the second city in Cobb County to ban smoking. Smyrna banned smoking in the downtown area, in December of last year.

The Marietta City Council meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12.

