EAST COBB, Ga. — On the first Friday of every month, the Marietta square is full of artists. The event, which continues to draw large crowds, is known as Art Walk.

“There's dancing, singing, performance-based art, visual arts. And, of course, the restaurants come alive with the culinary arts,” Donna Krueger said. “It’s just an exciting and very lively time on the square. It's grown tremendously over the years. It's bustling now.”

Krueger owns DK Gallery on the square, right in the middle of the action, and she says it’s the place to be on the first Friday of each month.

“We have three theaters on the square, and we have two dance studios,” she said. “I think that's what makes it so special here too, is that it's all the arts.”

The local galleries choose a new theme every month, and August is showcasing interior designers.

“We have invited 30 of Atlanta's top designers to curate the show,” Krueger said. “Interior designers are a very important partner for us and the arts community. We love working together and building our businesses together.”

“This is a first-time thing for me to be involved in the show,” Beth Meyer, a local interior designer, said. “You're going to see how art and color scheme and furniture selection all pulls together and tells the story.”

The First Friday Art Walk runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, August 2. The event is free and open to everyone.

