MARIETTA, Ga. — GoFundMe has announced the most charitable cities in America based on giving on the crowdfunded donation website, and an Atlanta suburb tops the list.

Marietta, Georgia, was named the most generous city in America by GoFundMe, topping Rockville, Maryland, and Santa Monica, California.

The United States was the second most generous country on the site behind only Ireland.

The most generous cities in America, based on the number of donations per capita on GoFundMe, are:

Marietta, GA Rockville, MD Santa Monica, CA Parker, CO Somerville, MA Bowie, MD Beaverton, OR Whittier, CA Cambridge, MA Oakland, CA

According to GoFundMe, the most popular day of the week for donations is Friday, and the most donations were made on Sept. 4 this year, as people all over the world donated to the victims of Hurricane Dorian.

