Motorcyclist killed in East Cobb crash identified

A third vehicle was also involved in a secondary crash at Roswell and Providence roads

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police say a 58-year-old motorcyclist died after a car allegedly pulled out in front of him on Thursday afternoon.

The department released new details on Friday confirming that 58-year-old Casey Sullivan of Marietta was heading west on Roswell Road riding a black 2014 BMW R1200 RT when a Lincoln MKX SUV coming from the opposite direction attempted a left turn onto Providence Road in front of him.

Police said the motorcycle struck the front right side of the car which separated Sullivan from his bike. The rider was taken to Wellstar Kennestone for treatment but was soon pronounced dead.

According to officers, said the MKX that initially pulled out in front of Sullivan then hit a Toyota Tundra on Providence Road before coming to an uncontrolled rest near the intersection.

The 22-year-old driver of the MKX wasn't injured though a 16-year-old passenger did have minor injuries, police said.

The 56-year-old driver of the Tundra and his passengers, ages 56, 54 and 18, were also reported as uninjured.