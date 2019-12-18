EAST COBB, Ga. — Brad Dalton is a gift maker.

“I feel like that's what God has placed His call upon my heart, to make gifts for people,” he said. “We use pottery to create gifts.”

Dalton says he found his passion while attending Kennesaw State University.

“I actually was not studying ceramics at all,” he said. “The last time I touched clay was I think third grade where you make the little coil pots. It's funny I still remember touching the clay and that whole process. And then I ran back into clay and ceramics in college, and then fell in love that semester with clay. It was like I had found an old best friend or long lost love. And that's where it started.”

That was six yeas ago. Since then, Dalton has started a ministry of sorts. He spreads joy by creating custom gifts out of clay.

“There's a deep human need for people to be appreciated, to be validated, to be affirmed for who they are and what they mean to people,” Dalton said. “It's such a deep source of encouragement when someone you care about tells you what they mean to you and why, and I thought if we could somehow capture that, put it into the pottery so people have a living vessel, artifact, gift that artfully displays what they mean to someone, that idea just lit me up.”

Hears how it works. First, a request is made for a custom gift. Then, Dalton sends the person a list of questions. Once Dalton receives the answers, he goes to work.

“They're so personal and unique. People will write paragraphs about a person,” he said. “A lot of times it's a mother's relationship with her son, her daughter, her father, what he means to the family, achievements, and how they contribute, how they’re investing their life, those kind of things.”

The whole process can take a couple weeks, he says. But he’s not in this alone. Brad’s wife, Katlyn, is also part of the process.

“Working with my wife is wonderful,” Dalton said. “I wouldn't be here right now if it weren't for her, because of the way her mind works, the way God has shaped her heart, how she thinks about things. I'm a bit wacky and crazy and a big risk taker, and she is very much willing to go along with the risk and the wackiness, but she provides such good boundaries and balance and wisdom. It's irreplaceable.

The Daltons are currently working out of a space at Glory Haus.

“They said ‘if you clear out the kitchen and clean it up, you can work in here. We'll hook your kiln up.’ It was kind of like a big birthday gift from God,” Dalton said. “It all came to fruition at one time.”

As for the name if his business, New Creation Pottery, Dalton says it comes from a bible verse.

“In 2nd Corinthians, Paul says ‘if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation,” Dalton said. “A transformed life in Christ is something that I've experienced and am experiencing, so that's very near and dear to my heart, through my faith. And so we’re making these gifts, and they are new creations, each gift being different for the person.”

To see some of their work, CLICK HERE. To have a gift made for someone, send an email to brad.newcreationpottery@gmail.com.

