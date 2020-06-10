32-year-old Kennesaw man killed in motorcycle wreck

Police believe speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County police continue to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Monday night.

The wreck happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Canton Road near Chance Road in Marietta, police said.

A motorcycle, driven by 32-year-old Patrick Penner, of Kennesaw, was traveling northbound on Canton Road when he lost control due to excessive speed, police said, and entered the center turn lane.

The motorcycle collided with a car that was stopped in the center turn lane facing south. Police said after striking that vehicle, the motorcycle entered the southbound lanes of Canton Road where it struck another car.

Penner was pronounced dead on the scene. The drivers of the two other vehicles did not require medical attention.