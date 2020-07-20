Marietta hosts public hearings on proposed property tax decrease

Public hearings have been scheduled to discuss the proposed overall property tax decrease.

EAST COBB, Ga. — Starting this Tuesday, the City of Marietta will host public hearings on the proposed overall property tax decrease. This comes after last weeks announcement that the Marietta City Council intends to increase the property taxes it will levy this year by 3.68 percent over the rollback millage rate, by levying the General Fund tax rates the same as last year. The overall millage rate for property owners in the City of Marietta will decrease so that property owners will actually pay less in property taxes.

According to a release from Marietta Communications Manager Lindsey Wiles, “When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.”

The public hearings, which will take place in the council chambers at city hall, are scheduled for July 21, 2020 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The second round of meetings will take place the following week on July 28 at 9 a.m. Citizens are also invited to comment on the overall tax decrease for Marietta property owners for 2020. The meetings will also be available to watch live on the city’s website.

