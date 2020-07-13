MUST Ministries Marketplace reopens

The 4,600 sq. ft. thrift store is finally reopening, after closing for COVID-19 in March.

EAST COBB, Ga. — It’s been 4 months since COVID-19 forced businesses across Georgia to close. Now, many are reopening to the public. One business that’s reopening its doors is MUST Ministries Marketplace, a retail store that offers free clothing to those in need.

It reopened Monday, according to a release that also invited the public to “shop and discover bargains that benefit MUST Ministries’ programs.” Special discounts are being offered for the week of July 13 - 20, including 20 percent off total purchase and 50 percent off furniture and clothing.

“We are thrilled to open our Marketplace doors again and serve people in a way beyond food and shelter,” Chuck Rogers, Director of Retail Operations, said. “One of our regular customers is named Jackie and several years ago she was one of our shelter clients. She is working now, remarried, and comes in often to buy stuff for her home. Our quality and prices will allow her to furnish her home, and Jackie is a testament to how MUST Ministries changes lives.”

According to the release, the thrift store helps fund MUST Ministries’ commitment to helping area residents move from poverty to stability. MUST's clients have the option to purchase items from the Marketplace in addition to the free vouchers they receive, giving them a feeling of parity and not just charity, the release stated.

The Marketplace is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To learn more about this and other programs associated with MUST Ministries, CLICK HERE.

