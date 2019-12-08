EAST COBB, Ga. — Now is a great time to go shopping at The Avenue East Cobb! The shopping plaza, located on Roswell Road in Marietta, is celebrating 20 years in business, and many of the shops are offering discounts. In addition, one lucky person will win a shopping spree valued at nearly $2,000.

“For the past two weeks, we've been holding a contest for someone to win a shopping spree worth $1,999 in honor of the year we opened,” Marketing Coordinator Caroline Alred said. “The winner can personally choose up to five different gift cards from five different merchants. As long as the grand total equals $1,199, it's completely up to them how they choose to spend the money.”

Vickie Bock, the general manager, says The Avenue has something for everyone.

“We have a wide array of retailers that you'll find in a mall, so you can come here and not fight for a parking space and still shop as if you were in the mall,” she said. “We evaluate what we do each year for the following year, so we're in the process of evaluating now what we want to do in 2020.”

