MARIETTA, Ga. — Glover Park in the Historic Marietta Square was the place to be Thursday evening. Many local dignitaries, including Marietta mayor Steve Tumlin, and Santa Claus himself were present for the annual lighting of the Christmas tree.

Hundreds of people filled the square for the event which also included live musical performances from local choral groups.

Want more East Cobb news? Follow us on Facebook.

RELATED: Art auction to benefit local charities

RELATED: Here's what the folks in East Cobb are thankful for.

RELATED: Local leaders address report of NYC homeless being relocated to Cobb County