CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 52-year-old Marietta man allegedly thought he was going to meet a 13-year-old girl he had been chatting with. Instead, he was met by a Cherokee County sheriff's detective and arrested.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Howard Thomas Porter began communicating with who he thought was a teen girl earlier this month.

On Monday, he was arrested in Cobb County when he tried to meet the "girl".

Porter is charged with three counts of obscene contact with a minor, six counts of sexual exploitation of a child and three counts of using a computer to solicit a child for indecent acts.

As of Tuesday, Porter remained in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center with a $33,750 bond. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, authorities said.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Editor's note: The video above is from "Selling Girls", an 11Alive investigation into sex trafficking.

OTHER HEADLINES:

'Motivation' is in jail for sex trafficking; hear his warning to parents

She vanished right near the local high school; then she was sold for sex

How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Stay updated! Download the new and improved 11Alive News app to receive breaking news notifications throughout the day! Sign up for the Speed Feed newsletter to get a curated email each day at noon!