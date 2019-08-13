COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A video shows when a Walton High School student kicked an administrator in the groin as school officials tried to restrain him in the midst of an alleged alcohol-fueled tantrum.

The video shows 17-year-old Ty Holder, who has been charged with two felonies in the incident stemming from the kick and alleged threats made to “kill everyone” at the school, as he’s on the ground with his hands restrained behind his back.

Holder then wriggles his way to his feet and can then be seen kicking at the administrator, an assistant principal at Walton High.

Three other adults present, including one who appears to be the school resource officer, then wrestle him back down.

The officer wrote in an arrest warrant that during this episode, Holder “made several specific threats to get a gun and come back to school.”

The warrant said Holder specifically stated: “When I get out, I’m going to get a gun and come back and kill everyone!”

According to Cobb County jail records, Holder was booked on Saturday, after his arrest at an Atlanta mental health facility, and released on a more than $11,000 bond Monday night.

In addition to the two felonies on charges of making terroristic threats and battery with visible harm to a teacher, Holder faces three other misdemeanor charges.

The school resource officer who restrained Holder also wrote in the warrant that he “did kick myself several times” and “also spit on me several times, along with numerous other persons that were present.”

According to the warrant, Holder was drinking alcohol out of a water bottle in his second-period class. He blew a .216 blood-alcohol level, the warrant said, almost three times the legal limit for an adult.

