EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Leia Nisa Thomas, who has been reported missing.

Thomas was last seen on Washington Road in East Point.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177.

