EAST POINT, Ga. — While fighting through busy traffic on Virginia Avenue, it’s easy to pass Louisiana Bistreaux if you don’t already know it’s there.

But the owner, Feroz Delawalla, says the word is spreading about his restaurant,

“Everyone seems to really enjoy our food,” said Delawalla.



Many customers say they're drawn to the unusually authentic flavors.

This is most likely because of Delawalla’s training by an icon in Cajun and Creole cuisine: Chef Paul Prudhomme.

“I met him in Lenox Mall more than 20 years ago when he came to town for a book signing. We started talking, and he invited me to New Orleans,” said Delawalla.

Whether it’s charbroiled oysters, red beans and rice, gumbo or even hot sauce, Delawalla says everything served is made with no short cuts.

“Many of our ingredients, especially the seafood, come from the Gulf Coast, and you can taste the difference,” said Delawalla.



Though he's been a successful restaurateur for more than 30 years, Delawalla came to Atlanta from Pakistan in the 1970s to study engineering at Georgia Tech.

Delawalla started out in management, then later as an owner with popular chain restaurants Steak & Ale and Bennigan’s.

“I learned from the ground up. This is the only country where you become anything that you want to be if you put in the hard work,” said Delawalla.

Delawalla also owns another Louisiana Bistreaux in Decatur and is putting the finishing touches on a Buckhead location.

To learn more about Louisiana Bistreaux check out their website.

