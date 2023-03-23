Medical examiner: 4-year-old killed in East Point fire, cause of death homicide

Arielle Jackson suffered severe burns that fractured part of her skull, the autopsy revealed.

EAST POINT, Ga. — The Fulton County Medical Examiner has deemed the cause of death for an East Point 4-year-old to be a homicide. Authorities have maintained the little girl died in a house fire started by her mother.

According to the autopsy report, Arielle Jackson died due to homicidal violence. Her head suffered burn injuries, and a portion of her skull was fractured due to the intense heat. The burns were so severe the medical examiner noted, "both ears are charred and barely recognizable."

Other than her injuries, Arielle was growing up to be a healthy child, according to the autopsy report.

The 4-year-old died just before Thanksgiving last year at an apartment complex along Washington Road. The fire spread to nearby units, with a neighbor busting a window to rescue Arielle and her family. The neighbor said he could only save the child's twin sister as the flames grew. Seven families were displaced.

Fire crews said the fire spread fast, and it seemed intentional due to the use of accelerants. The medical examiner noted Arielle did not seem to have any accelerant on her.

The child's mother, Nicole Ashley Jackson, was nowhere to be found following the devastating fire. Days later, she was arrested and is now accused of murder, felony malice murder and criminal attempt to commit a felony. She also faces two counts of first-degree cruelty to children.