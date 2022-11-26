Arrest in connection to deadly East Point apartment fire

Here's what we know.

EAST POINT, Ga. — An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly East Point apartment fire that killed a little girl and sent her twin to the hospital, Fulton County jail records show.

According to the online records, East Point Police arrested and booked a woman on one count each of murder, felony malice murder and criminal attempt to commit a felony for the Nov. 23 fire. She also faces two counts of first degree cruelty to children. Officials have not yet confirmed her connection to the fire.

On Wednesday evening, the fire tore through the Brookfield Apartments at 3072 Washington Road in East Point. Video from a witness at the scene showed smoke filling the air as crews responded.

A bystander, Ricardo Tolbert, said he was able to rescue one of the children, and she was taken to the hospital. He told 11Alive he tried to go back inside for the other girl and their mother, but the officials later confirmed that the child had died.

"It was during the search and rescue phase that the body of the little girl was was discovered in one of the upper units," said Renita Shelton with East Point Fire.

The whereabouts of the mother were still unclear.

For the second day in a row, investigators worked to piece together what took place.

"We’re still in search and rescue because until that person is found and accounted for, we will not cease our operations," Shelton said.

The Fulton Medical Examiner's Office has not released the name of the child who died. The fire, which displaced seven other families, is still under investigation.

"I’m glad I was there and able to save that baby’s life but I wish I could have been there earlier maybe I could have saved every bodies life," Tolbert said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.