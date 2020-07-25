Atlanta Braves sprinter opens Anytime Fitness Gym amidst pandemic conditions

Durran Dunn a.k.a. ‘The Freeze’ faces his toughest opponent yet - opening a business during a pandemic.

EAST COBB, Ga. — Certified public accountant by day, speedster by night - and now business owner 24-7.

Durran Dunn has had to wear a lot of hats in his life, but his most recent one is that of a business owner.

A native of Kingston, Jamaica, Dunn has called the metro Atlanta his home for some time now balancing between his career as a competitive sprinter competing in championships worldwide, representing the U.S. and Jamaica, being a CPA. and, arguably, his most famous alter-ego — The Freeze.

The fleet-footed mascot from the Atlanta Braves games races fans between innings. Since 2018, Dunn has served as one of the ‘men behind the mask’ for the major-league franchise.

While his exploits as ‘The Freeze’ have provided him with unexpected national acclaim and spin-offs, Dunn’s greatest victory to date occurred this year on June 29 when he opened the doors to his very own gym in East Cobb, the Anytime Fitness - East Cobb.

"The greatest risk in life is not taking one": Dunn’s personal motto and one that has served him well since his days of running track back in Jamaica as a child. He told My East Point News that while he’s keenly aware of the risks involved, this risk is a ‘calculated one.’

“Fitness has always been a huge passion of mine, and so naturally, they seem like an opportunity, even in the middle of a pandemic,” said Dunn.

“If it wasn't for athletics, I probably would have been limited to the exposure that I would have gotten coming out of Jamaica,” he added.

Located in the Parkaire Landing shopping center right next door to the East Cobb Library, Dunn’s club offers its members a safe, convenient workout environment with state-of-the-art cardio, strength-training equipment, and free weights.

Dunn emphasized that he and his staff follow all social-distancing guidelines and that the club adheres to a rigorous sanitizing and cleaning process daily to procedures ensure a safe fitness experience for its members and visitors.

“We had mixed reactions,” admitted club manager, Rebecca Regan. “We had some that came in, at first, were a little nervous about what steps do I need to take to protect you guys and to protect myself.”

The club is also open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for member use and all members have their own personalized key fob to provide secure access to the club any time of day.

A grand opening celebration is planned for September 2020 with a specific date and details to be determined.

As if all these roles weren’t enough to juggle, Dunn also sits on the board for The R.I.S.E. Schools in East Point.

For more information about the gym, visit their website.