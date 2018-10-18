EAST POINT, Ga. -- A bank robber passed a note to a teller in East Point and walked out with a large sum of cash - but it's the note that makes this alleged bank robbery just a bit different from others, according to police.
East Point investigators are looking for a man they think was involved in a robbery at the Regions Bank in the 2800 block of Main Street on Thursday. They learned from witnesses that moments earlier, a black man in his late 30s or 40s passed a note that he was robbing the bank. But he also took the opportunity to explain why he was doing it.
"The note stated that his daughter had been kidnapped and he needed $40,000," an East Point department spokesperson said. "The teller complied with the demands in the note."
The man then left the scene -- what police believe was his second bank robbery of the day. The man may also be associated with the robbery of a PNC bank in nearby Union City, police said. That happened around 10 a.m. the same day.
Anyone with information on the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 to be eligible for a reward. Tipsters can also call Sgt. Michaud directly at 404-559-6225.