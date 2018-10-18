EAST POINT, Ga. -- A bank robber passed a note to a teller in East Point and walked out with a large sum of cash - but it's the note that makes this alleged bank robbery just a bit different from others, according to police.

East Point investigators are looking for a man they think was involved in a robbery at the Regions Bank in the 2800 block of Main Street on Thursday. They learned from witnesses that moments earlier, a black man in his late 30s or 40s passed a note that he was robbing the bank. But he also took the opportunity to explain why he was doing it.

PHOTOS: Bank Robbery suspect in East Point

"The note stated that his daughter had been kidnapped and he needed $40,000," an East Point department spokesperson said. "The teller complied with the demands in the note."

The man then left the scene -- what police believe was his second bank robbery of the day. The man may also be associated with the robbery of a PNC bank in nearby Union City, police said. That happened around 10 a.m. the same day.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 to be eligible for a reward. Tipsters can also call Sgt. Michaud directly at 404-559-6225.

