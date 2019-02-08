EAST POINT, Ga. — Finding new material to enjoy is a constant challenge in today’s world. Arguably, even the pinnacle of performing arts such as theatre has suffered from the remake trend. So, when something new comes along, it’s a reason to take notice.

A provocative new play named Br'er Cotton is making not only its Atlanta debut but regionally as well this Friday.

This contemporary fable about systemic racism and violence in America has already begun winning awards. Written by St. Louis born playwright, Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm as a reaction to events in Ferguson, Missouri and across the nation by law enforcement.

BR'ER COTTON by Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm

“This is a show that directly asks, ‘What’s my role. What can I do?’, said actor, Daviorr Snipes who plays the grandfather of the lead character, “But is it even my place to do it? What are the consequences of those actions?”

BR'ER COTTON performers

This version is directed by Matthew Kellen Burgos and produced by VanguardRep, an award-winning theatre company recently relocated from Los Angeles a few years ago. The play does contain mature language and violence and may not be suitable for children under 13.

‘Br'er Cotton’ opens Friday, August 2, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. at the Windmill Arts Center located in the Main Street business district of Downtown East Point. For more information, visit vanguardrep.com/brercotton for tickets and more information.

