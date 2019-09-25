HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Bringing up the topic of Mexican culture can often become a hot-button issue nowadays but that’s not the case at all in Hapeville. In fact, quite the opposite, one of Mexico’s most significant cultural traditions has become cause for celebration.

No, not Cinco de Mayo, either. Dia de Los Muertos or as it’s most commonly referred to in the States, The Day of the Dead. This two-day celebration is observed on November 1st & 2nd.

Although celebrated throughout Latin America, Dia de Los Muertos originated in Mexico and has roots that extend all the way back to Aztec civilizations. The Hapeville City Council wanted to acknowledge its Latino community by embracing this holiday with the Hapeville's Día de Los Muertos Celebration and Parade. The city is even holding DIY workshops for citizens to properly prepare for the holiday and its numerous colorful celebrations.

Hapeville's Día de los Muertos Celebration flyer

My East Point News spoke with a member of Hapeville’s city council, Chloe Alexander who was also moderating the free DIY cultural events. She had this to say about the upcoming event, “

As of this posting, Hapeville has already held DIY workshops for how to make lanterns out of recycled materials and parade ‘float’ decorating with more to come.

For more information about the Hapeville's Día de Los Muertos Celebration and Parade, visit the Hapeville Arts Facebook page.

Want more Tri-Cities news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED:

Traveling storyteller entertains the locals at Hapeville ‘train station’

Hapeville artist leaves her stamp on the community

‘Create yourself a great day’ | Hapeville artist spreads love with his art