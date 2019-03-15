EAST POINT, Ga. — Tri-Cities High School basketball team made school history after winning their first state championship March 9. The Bulldogs defeated Tucker High School, 46-43, with a buzzer-beating 35-foot shot from senior Da'Marcus Johnson.

Now, many are calling to memorialize the win by re-naming the portion of Jefferson Avenue near the school, Bulldog Way after the team.

Tri-Cities High School Athletic Director, Kenneth Miller, is hopeful about the possibility.

"I'm an alumni, and we've been calling it that forever. But to have the road officially named as a part of our first championship, and in the celebratory 30th year of our school, makes it exceptionally special," said Miller.

"I think it would set an example for other generations and other youth coming up," said former East Point resident Avis Weaver.

Earlier this week, City Councilman for Ward B, Thomas Calloway, announced on social media he considered presenting the idea to next Council meeting.

However, he asked for some feedback from the community first.

"I would be really excited if they do it," said Martine Z, a graduate of Tri-Cities High School.

After an outpouring of responses, Calloway and other City leaders decided the question should be asked during a special public forum.

“We are excited and want to acknowledge the accomplishments of those attending Tri-Cities High School,” said Calloway, “We also want to ensure that changes reflect the desires of all those who live in East Point,” he added.

While no date is set, Calloway anticipates the forum would be scheduled for some time in April.

