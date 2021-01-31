Three injured in shooting near Camp Creek Marketplace, police say

This is a developing story

ATLANTA — East Point Police say that three people - two of them male and one female - were shot at a busy shopping center on Saturday night.

Captain Allyn Glover confirmed the three in injuries, which happened on Saturday night at the Camp Creek Marketplace on Camp Creek Parkway.

Details on the motive are still limited and Captain Glover suggested the scene is "very fluid." The severity of the injuries also has not been released and it's unclear if the victims were adults, teens, or children.