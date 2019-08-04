EAST POINT, Ga. — The Spring Festival is a tradition many in East Point look forward to as the season approaches every year.

“We’ve created an environment that’s family friendly, and everyone knows it’s something they will remember,” said Shellord Pinkett, program manager at East Point's Parks and Recreation.

While event planners have activities such as the Easter egg hunt, gym sack race, musical chairs, and others covered; Pinkett says they could use some help from the community this year.

“We’d love it if people could donate some candy, we know this is one of the things kids look forward to the most,” said Pinkett.

He says anyone who is willing to give, can bring the candy to Jefferson Park Recreation Center. Pinkett adds only wrapped candy will be accepted to ensure safety.

“Events like these are important because many of the kids don’t have access to some things many of us take for granted. So, any time we can get support from the community has a big impact,” said Pinkett.

Organizers will accept the items from now until the festival on April 18th.

The free event will be held from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm.

