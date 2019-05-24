EAST POINT, Ga. — The “Catch Me in the A” exhibit is coming to end Sunday at the Arts Xchange.

“This is an exhibit that highlights Atlanta artists, and their love for the culture of Atlanta,” said curator Courtney Brooks.

More than 30 local artists contributed to the display at the Sinclair Gallery, located in East Point.

“We have paintings of Waffle House, J.R. Crickets, so many things that simply say ‘Atlanta,’” said Brooks.

Portraits of popular Atlanta hip hop artists such as Andre 3000, Killer Mike and Bone Crusher are some of the visitors' favorites, said Brooks.

"Each of them has brought their own flavor, their own creativity, to share a story about old Atlanta versus new Atlanta merged together in the future,” said Brooks.

