EAST POINT, Ga. — Looking for a job in 2020?

The City of East Point is hosting an information session with Census 2020 recruiters that will allow prospective applicants to learn more about the Census, meet recruiters and apply for open positions in-person.

Census workers in Fulton County are expected to be paid $20-24 per hour for their time in the decennial population survey.

The Census Bureau has been hiring as many as 500,000 people across the country in advance of the survey.

This isn't the first time Census recruiters have searched the Tri-Cities for workers, but the push to hire is coming fast.

The job information session will happen on January 10, 2020, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the City of East Point Council Chambers in City Hall, 2757 East Point St.

The event is free and open to the public.

