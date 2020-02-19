EAST POINT, Ga. — After the tragic deaths of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna last month, social media saw the explosion of the hashtags #dadgirl and #girldad as literally millions of fathers and daughters unapologetically expressed their love.

The lobby of the Chick-fil-A was nearly filled to capacity as dozens of fathers-daughter duos descended upon the Cleveland Ave location operated by Alphonso ‘Al’ Richard.

Dads looking to treat their young ladies to a special dinner on a Saturday didn’t have to look any further than local Chick-Fil-A.

The popular Atlanta-based franchise celebrated its 10th annual “Daddy Daughter Date Night’ throughout the metro area this year. The Cleveland Ave location hosted their dinner on Saturday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Father and daughter at Daddy Daughter Date Night

During the evening, the restaurant was transformed into what store operator, Al Richards called a ‘fine dining experience,’ offering their patrons luxury table runners and toppers. Staff dressed in classic white & black with purple bow-ties. All food served on literal silver platters.

Other activities included arts & crafts, a daddy-daughter photo booth as well as white roses for all the young ladies in attendance.

Customers were encouraged to call or visit their local Chick-fil-A restaurant in advance to make reservations. The event was free to attend, except for the cost of food.

For more information about the Cleveland Ave Chick-fil-A, visit their website.

