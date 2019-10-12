EAST POINT, Ga. — What is Christmas without a little jam?

The City of East Point in partnership with East Point Police, Camp Creek Marketplace and Smoothie King, hosted a fun afternoon event that was even bigger than the prior year.

Dozens of residents stood in a line that stretched across the parking lot at Camp Creek Marketplace for this year’s Jingle Jam.

Councilmember Stephanie Gordon poses with Jingle Jam attendees

The event was the brainchild of East Point City Councilmember Stephanie Gordon who saw it as an opportunity to bolster the relationships between the police department and the residents of East Point.

Along with complimentary photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, residents were treated to a Ben & Jerry's Hot Cocoa Bar, a free toy giveaway, as well as a live DJ from Streetz 94.5.

This free event is open to the public and is scheduled to return next year.

Want more East Point news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED:

East Point Fire revives old tradition for upcoming holiday

East Point and First Mallalieu United Methodist feed the less fortunate

More than 600 turkeys given away by City of East Point