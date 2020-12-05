City of College Park announces staggered re-opening of its City Hall

What residents need to know

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The City of College Park will resume municipal operations for the first time in nearly two months.

Upon reopening, residents will be allowed to re-enter city hall to pay utilities and other city operations by appointment.

What changes for me?

The full list of regulations surrounding the reopening includes:

All City Hall staff and visitors will be subject to temperature checks before entering the building

Safe social distancing must be maintained while paying utility bills

City Hall and department meetings are by appointment only through at least Thursday, May 28

Protective face masks will be provided for all employees

All work stations and countertops will be routinely cleaned

Employees who feel ill or display symptoms must work from home

Wash hands regularly and thoroughly

Public parks will reopen this Thursday

Playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, and recreation centers will remain closed to the public.

The Municipal Golf Course will reopen with 30-minute increments between tee times

The city leaders, who have been meeting regularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early March, uniformly decided upon the transitional reopening of municipal operations.

“The health and safety of all city employees and citizens remain our highest priority, and we are committed to ensuring everyone feels comfortable and confident in his or her respective environments,” states College Park City Manager, Terrence Moore in the press release.

“As we navigate this new normal together, we look forward to starting to reopen the City of College Park and doing our part to support our local businesses and economy. ”

For a downloadable list of the city's guidelines for reopening click here and for more College Park news, visit their website.

