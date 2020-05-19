City of East Point celebrates TCHS seniors with graduation parade

In spite of COVID-19 shutdown, Tri-Cities High School honors class of 2020.

EAST POINT, Ga. — On Tuesday morning the parking lot of Tri-Cities High School located in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of East Point was loaded with vehicles.

Many, if not all, were decked out in the red, black, and white of the school’s colors.

Like every other graduating class across the metro Atlanta area, the seniors at Tri-Cities High School in East Point were denied a traditional ceremony.

However, the residents and parents of East Point were not going to let that stop them from celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime event.

A special neighborhood parade was held for the Class of 2020. The route ran through the Jefferson Park neighborhood where residents lined the streets with balloons, signs, and well-wishes.

“Best of luck on 2020 and future, you guys are bad crazy talented, and I'm super super excited for your future so we are going to have new celebrity alumni at Tri-Cities High School. Love you guys,” praises Jefferson Park resident, Jamie Miles.

The parade started around 10 a.m. as the convoy of excited students and proud parents drove through a pre-determined parade route that ran through several streets of the Jefferson Park neighborhood. The students were escorted by none other than East Point’s Finest.