City of East Point creates opportunities for residents to get tested locally for COVID-19

Starting the week of May 5, free testing will be available for residents through May 14

Starting this week, residents in and around the city of East Point will be able to get access to free testing for the COVID-19 virus locally.

East Point has partnered with MAJL Diagnostic Laboratories to conduct COVID-19 viral and antibody testing sites in East Point. For all sites, COVID-19 testing and antibody testing are free for uninsured persons or persons with Medicare/Medicaid.

The locations and dates for the COVID-19 testing sites in East Point

are as follows:

East Point City Annex

3121 Norman Berry Dr, East Point 30344

10 am - 2 pm Monday, May 11

East Point Downtown Commons

2757 East Point St., East Point 30344

10 am - 2 pm Tuesday, May 12

St. Stephen Missionary Church

2670 Hogan Rd, East Point 30344

10 am - 2 pm Thursday, May 14

While no appointment is needed, residents are free to pre-register at www.covidtestkitnow.com for faster testing.

The City of East Point Government has also provided additional information to its residents from the Fulton County Board of Health about mobile testing sites or our residents near East Point.

Impact Church

2323 Sylvan Rd, Atlanta GA 30344

Thursday, May 7 - Friday, May 8

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wolf Creek Amphitheatre

3025 Merk Road, Atlanta, GA 30349

Call 404-613-8150 to schedule appt.

8 am - 7 pm M- F

8:30 am - 5 pm Sat & Sun

Greenbriar Mall

2975 Headland Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311

Call 706-721-1852 to schedule appt.

Free virtual screening must be completed first

Georgia State Stadium | Old Turner Field

755 Hank Aaron Dr, Atlanta, GA 30315

Call 706-721-1852 to schedule appt.

Free virtual screening must be completed first

CVS Health Testing | Georgia Tech

352 Peachtree Place, Atlanta, GA 30332

Free drive-thru testing by appt only

9 am - 6 pm M- F

10 am - 5 pm Sat

10 am - 4 pm Sun

The rapid COVID-19 tests sponsored by CVS will be conducted at a parking deck located directly on Georgia Tech's campus, where health care professionals will be able to accommodate multiple lanes of cars at one time.

While the site mentioned that process would only take about approximately 30 minutes from specimen collection to delivery of results, the overall time on site was just under 2 hours from start to finish.

Also, you must pre-register in advance in order to get a same-day appointment for the drive-thru COVID-19 test at Georgia Tech's campus.

For more information about COVID-19 Viral Testing Sites in or around East Point, visit the City of East Point’s website.