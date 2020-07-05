City of East Point creates opportunities for residents to get tested locally for COVID-19

Starting this week, residents in and around the city of East Point will be able to get access to free testing for the COVID-19 virus locally.
East Point has partnered with MAJL Diagnostic Laboratories to conduct COVID-19 viral and antibody testing sites in East Point. For all sites, COVID-19 testing and antibody testing are free for uninsured persons or persons with Medicare/Medicaid.
The locations and dates for the COVID-19 testing sites in East Point
are as follows:
East Point City Annex
3121 Norman Berry Dr, East Point 30344
10 am - 2 pm Monday, May 11
East Point Downtown Commons
2757 East Point St., East Point 30344
10 am - 2 pm Tuesday, May 12
St. Stephen Missionary Church
2670 Hogan Rd, East Point 30344
10 am - 2 pm Thursday, May 14
While no appointment is needed, residents are free to pre-register at www.covidtestkitnow.com for faster testing.
The City of East Point Government has also provided additional information to its residents from the Fulton County Board of Health about mobile testing sites or our residents near East Point.
The locations and dates for the COVID-19 testing sites in East Point
are as follows:
Impact Church
2323 Sylvan Rd, Atlanta GA 30344
Thursday, May 7 - Friday, May 8
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wolf Creek Amphitheatre
3025 Merk Road, Atlanta, GA 30349
Call 404-613-8150 to schedule appt.
8 am - 7 pm M- F
8:30 am - 5 pm Sat & Sun
Greenbriar Mall
2975 Headland Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
Call 706-721-1852 to schedule appt.
Free virtual screening must be completed first
Georgia State Stadium | Old Turner Field
755 Hank Aaron Dr, Atlanta, GA 30315
Call 706-721-1852 to schedule appt.
Free virtual screening must be completed first
CVS Health Testing | Georgia Tech
352 Peachtree Place, Atlanta, GA 30332
Free drive-thru testing by appt only
9 am - 6 pm M- F
10 am - 5 pm Sat
10 am - 4 pm Sun
The rapid COVID-19 tests sponsored by CVS will be conducted at a parking deck located directly on Georgia Tech's campus, where health care professionals will be able to accommodate multiple lanes of cars at one time.
While the site mentioned that process would only take about approximately 30 minutes from specimen collection to delivery of results, the overall time on site was just under 2 hours from start to finish.
Also, you must pre-register in advance in order to get a same-day appointment for the drive-thru COVID-19 test at Georgia Tech's campus.
For more information about COVID-19 Viral Testing Sites in or around East Point, visit the City of East Point’s website.
