City of East Point extends deadline for 2020 Census Youth Competition

EAST POINT, Ga. — The City of East Point is bound and determined to make sure that its citizens’ time during the ‘shelter-in-place’ order counts for something.

In light of everything else going on in the world lately, it's not hard to believe that that the beginning of the 2020 National Census have slipped past unnoticed.

National Census Day which occurred back on April 1, 2020, was the official starting day of the National Census which occurs every ten years. During this time, East Point city officials have been actively incentivizing its 35,000+ residents to participate in the census.

This is the first US Census in history where citizens can complete their census online.

Residents may have noticed their local friends and neighbors posting selfies wearing #CountThePoint t-shirts or other various swag items on the Facebook community pages.

The Youth Competition titled ‘What the Census Means to Me?’ has been in effect since last February. The campaign was designed to focus on East Point’s younger residents, 18 and under, to ensure that all residents are tallied properly.

Prizes include at each school level (elementary / middle / high):

1st Place: Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

2nd Place: Amazon Echo dot

3rd Place: Amazon Fire Stick

Students must attend an East Point School or live in East Point to enter. Participants are encouraged to forward their submissions to communications@eastpointcity.org. Bilingual entries are encouraged and the new deadline for submissions is May 1, 2020.

For more information about East Point’s Census Youth Population, visit the city’s website.