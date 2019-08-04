EAST POINT, Ga. — The City of East Point will host a Jazz Festival in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. at Sumner Park. Admission is free and open to the public.

Featured artists include Grammy nominated and ASCAP award-winning songwriter and international recording artist Reggie Hines, Julie Dexter, The Milkshake Quintet, Red Shoes & Gravy and L’Tanya Sugarlips Shields.

This festival, organized by Councilmembers Alexander Gothard and Sharon Shropshire, showcases the talents of extraordinary jazz musicians. "East Point hosts a variety of events, like the Jazz Festival, to attract a diverse group of people,” said Gothard.

The jazz festival provides an opportunity for residents and visitors to relax in East Point’s beautiful parks while enjoying good music, food and the outdoors.

"We are doing amazing things in East Point, and these events help us to expose new people to our great city. East Point has been a hidden jewel for many years. We are working to make sure people see all the great things we are doing and have to offer," said Shropshire.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring their blankets and chairs. No pets or tents allowed. A variety of food trucks and beverage will be available for purchase. For more information, visit www.eastpointcity.org

