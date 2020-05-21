City of East Point installs speed humps in residential neighborhoods

Construction of the traffic calming measures began Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

EAST POINT, Ga. — The City of East Point Government is taking measures against speeding by installing speed humps in selected neighborhoods around the city. The measure comes as an effort to deter excessive speeding and increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists throughout East Point.

The East Point Public Works Department began installation of the speed humps on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Speed humps will be installed along the following streets:

Graywall Street and Wood Valley Drive (Ward C)

Charles Drive, Calmer Circle, and Carriage Way (Ward D)

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the installation will take approximately one week. Speed Hump signs will also be installed to notify motorists to reduce speeds in advance of the humps.

For more information about the City of East Point’s Public Works Department call (404) 270-7116 or visit www.eastpointcity.org.